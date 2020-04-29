G’ana wreck sends three to hospital

A collision between a Chevrolet Tahoe and a transfer truck hauling a log trailer at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 31 and Alabama Hwy 106 sent three people to Regional Medical Center on Monday, April 27. The collision occurred around 11:30 a.m. Butler County Sheriff’s deputies, Georgiana Police, South-Butler Rescue, and Gem’s Ambulance responded to the event. The transfer truck was headed south on Hwy 31. Traffic problems due to the collision were light and there were many onlookers observing the activities of first responders.

(Bruce Branum | The Standard)