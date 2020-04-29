Gloria Malone Hancock, a native of Reform, was born on April 13, 1925, and died on April 20, 2020.

For over forty years, she was affectionately referred to as “Doey” by her adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Cornelius and Lovie Malone; her beloved husband, Dr. Charles “Charlie” Sanders Hancock; and her two sisters, Boots Evans and Jane Malone Wimberly.

She is survived by her three devoted sons, Charles “Bunky” Gunter Hancock (Sharon) of Spanish Fort, Phillip Ranson Hancock (Jean), and David Sanders Hancock (Leshia) of Greenville; grandchildren, Anne Taber Hancock Fava (Scott) of Annapolis, Md., Laura Elizabeth Hancock of Gulf Shores, Jennifer Hancock Porter (Justin) of Dothan, Charles Phillip Hancock (Stephanie) of Atlanta, Brady Hancock Burge (Isaac) of Mobile; Maryanne Hancock Burdg (Taylor) of Tuscaloosa, Sanders Daniel Hancock (Codie Rose) of Prattville; great-grandchildren, Charles Hastings Fava and Katharine Taber Fava of Annapolis, Md., John Robert Porter and Julie Marie Porter of Dothan, Emma Burge and Charles Fendley Burge of Mobile, and Daniel Rhett Hancock of Prattville.

Gloria, a graduate of the Birmingham Conservatory of Music at Birmingham-Southern College, was the quintessential southern lady. She epitomized grace and was steadfast in her unyielding faith.

Gloria and her late husband, Charlie, were founders of the Woodland Heights Methodist Church, where she served as the church’s choir director for many years. Gloria also worked alongside her husband throughout his forty year dental career.

Her tireless devotion to her husband and three sons was evident by her unwavering support and appreciation for the game of golf. In her later years, she continued to exude her selfless manner through her numerous philanthropic endeavors and relished baking dozens of “cowboy cookies” with her great-grandchildren. Gloria’s wit and zest for life will be greatly missed by those who were blessed to know her.

A private graveside service will be held for the family on Wednesday, April 22 at Magnolia Cemetery. A memorial for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial gifts be directed to the one’s favorite veteran charity.