House fires claim two homes in Butler County

Two homes were claimed in fires in Butler County last week.

On Tuesday afternoon, April 21, the Searcy and M&D Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to the home of Joyce Lane on Wagon Wheel Road in northern Butler County.

Fire fighters were able to put the fire out but the home is likely a loss. The fire started on a stove top and then spread across the ceiling. No one was injured in the fire.

Lane said, “The good Lord gave me this house; he will give me another.”

On Wednesday, April 22, the Shackleville and Providence Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched at a home belonging to Carolyn Crenshaw on Sims Loop in the northwestern part of Butler County.

Crenshaw’s residence suffered major damage and is considered a total loss. Crenshaw stated, “My husband worked hard all his life to leave me this. When he died, he had only two months to pay it off. I’m just sorrow stricken, but I will manage.”

The cause for the fire at Crenshaw’s home is undetermined. There were no appliances in the residence, one witness stated.