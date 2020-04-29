Maude Sloan Brown, 100, died on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Crown nursing home in Greenville

A private family graveside service was held in the Memorial Park of Louisville, Miss. on Friday, April 24.

Her husband, Bill Brown, parents, Oscar Lee Sloan and Ada Sloan Griffin, brothers, Howard, Fred and Jimmy Sloan; sisters Nanny McQuirter and Ada Lee Chamblee preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Billie Gwen Myers (Jerry); granddaughter, Kelli Smith (Ken); great grandchildren, Anne, Kathryn and Lily Smith and several nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made to the Greenville, Alabama First Baptist Church for missions in Ms. Brown’s name. 212 Fort Dale St., Greenville, Alabama 36037.

Online condolences can be made at https://www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com/