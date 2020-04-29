On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This week I will discuss the Jack Linebacker position at the University of Alabama.

The definition of the position is that it is a hybrid defensive end and linebacker. It gives a big linebacker or a small defensive end a position.

Jack is a pass rush specialist but like a linebacker is expected to defend against the pass in zone and situations as well.

Courtney Upshaw started in 2010-11. He was ranked #4 defensive end. In 2009, he was Freshman of the Year and started one game vs Kentucky.

He had four solo tackles, one sack, and returned a fumble for touchdown. In the BCS National Championship Game, he recovered a Garrett Gilbert fumble with 3:08 remaining to setup a touchdown to seal the deal for Alabama.

In his 2010 junior season, he started 11 games with 52 tackles with 14.5 for a loss, seven sacks, and four forced fumbles.

In the Capital One Bowl vs Michigan State, he had two sacks, five tackles with three for a loss, forced a fumble, and was MVP of the game.

In his 2011 senior season he started 13 games, had 51 tackles with 17 for loss, 9.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

He was First Team All-America by Football Writers Association of America and The Sporting News.

He was named Defensive MVP in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game with seven tackles, one Sack, and one tackle for a loss.

Xzavier Dickson started from 2012-2014. He had 14 sacks in his four years at Alabama, 91 career tackles with 21 for loss, three passes defended and four forced fumbles.

Denzell Devall was from Bastrop, La., 2013(2012) BCS National Champions, 2016(2015) CFP National Champions, SEC Champions 2012, 2014, 2015.

He was Sporting News Freshman All-America(2012). He was named a Four Star Recruit by Rivals.com and chose Alabama over LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Arkansas and TCU.

He contributed as freshman at Jack LB. In his sophomore, year he played 13 games. In his junior year, he played in 14 games, and in his senior year, he started all 15 games.

Alabama was 3rd on defense. Duvall wasn’t drafted or signed as Free Agent. He has been on staff with the Alabama Athletic Department since 2017.

Ryan Anderson started in 2016. He played at Daphne High School. He committed to Alabama in 2011. In 2012, he was redshirted. In 2013, he played all 13 games. In 2014, he played in all 14 games.

In the 2015 season, he had 37 tackles and six sacks. He started as a senior in 2016 and was named First Team All-SEC Associated Press. He returned an interception for a touchdown versus Washington in the Peach Bowl first round CFP game.

Anfernee Jennings started from 2017-19 and was from Dadeville High School. He was a 1st Team 4A All-State, 4A Lineman of The Year, and a 4 Star Recruit.

He picked Alabama over offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Georgia, Ole Miss and Nebraska. He was a First Team All-SEC in his senior year. He was drafted by The New England Patriots in Round 3 and overall the 87th pick.

Next week I will discuss the left defensive end position.