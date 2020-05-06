Bruce Lee Kahle, 83, of Greenville passed away Sunday morning in Montgomery.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kahle; his daughters: Felecia Grubb (Ronnie), Angela Kahle, Crystal Rich (Jeff), and Meg Davis (Tony); step-sons Harold Boyd (Laurie), Walter Boyd (Beth), and Roger Boyd; sister Ruth Upthegrove; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and a host of friends and family

He was preceded in death by his parents Roland Kahle and Ruth Blanchard Kahle and sisters Virginia Ellard and Dea Kahle.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenville. He worked as a plumber his entire life and retired in 1998 from Local Union 630.