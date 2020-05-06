Doris DeBellis, 89, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Crowne Nursing Home in Greenville.

A private graveside service with family was held May 3 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Dunklin and Daniels directed the service and Reverend Chase Clower from the First Baptist Church of Greenville officiated.

Mrs. DeBellis, a loving mother and dedicated military wife, was preceded in death by her husband, LTC Frank DeBellis of the United States Army (served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam), by her parents, John (“Daddy Mott”) and Doris McQueen, and by her sister Carolyn Weeks.

She is survived by her children Tony DeBellis (Ann) of Birmingham, Mike DeBellis of Chelsea, and Mark DeBellis (Joy) of Auburn; grandchildren Claire Meads (Jon), Anna Leigh DeBellis, and Alexander Hooks; great granddaughter Lydia Meads; sister, Sara Smith of Montgomery, and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Greenville, AL in Mrs. DeBellis’ name. 212 Fort Dale St., Greenville, Alabama 36037.

Online condolences can be made at https://www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com/