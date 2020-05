It’s that time of year. The Butler County Farmers Market will open on Saturday, May 16, at 7 a.m. with plenty of fresh vegetables, herbs, canned goods, baked items, nick-knacks and other assorted items. During this time of coronavirus, it is one of the best times to shop local and support the growers and makers who live in and help support our community. Of course, please practice social distancing to the best of your ability. (File photo)