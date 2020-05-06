James A. Wicks, 87, of Greenville, passed away suddenly on April, 28.

James was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and lived there until he retired from Ford Motor Company after 38 years.

James proudly served as a Signalman aboard the USS Abbott DD-629 in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

Funeral services were held at Sunrise Cemetery on Friday, May 1 with Michael Phillips officiating.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty, his only daughter, Gina, and his son-in-law, John.

