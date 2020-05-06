On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This week I will talk about the right defensive end position from 2010-2019 at The University of Alabama.

Luther Davis started in 2010 and was from West Monroe, La. He was the 15th best defensive tackle in the country.

He committed to LSU, two weeks later he visited Alabama under Nick Saban and signed with Alabama. It was a headline signing in the first recruiting class under Saban.

Damion Square started in 2011-12 and was from Houston, Texas. He started on two national championship teams. In 2010, he played 13 games as a backup. In 2009, he was a redshirt freshman and played two games before season ending knee injury.

That team won a National Championship, the first of three national championship teams Square was a member. He signed as free agent.

Jeofrrey Pagan started in 2013 and was 6’-4’ and weighed 291 pounds. He was from Asheville, N.C. He was a backup on 2011-12 National Championship Teams and a SEC Champions in 2012.

He started 12 games total with 34 tackles. 3.5 were for a loss of 12 yards. He had two sacks.

In January 2014, he announced foregoing senior year.

Pagan was drafted in the sixth round, by the Houston Texans as the 177th pick. He played for two seasons before being waived in August 2016.

Jerren Reed started in 2014 and 2015. He was from Goldsboro, N.C. He played at East Mississippi Community College, which won the NJCAA National Championship in 2012.

He signed with Alabama in 2014. He started both seasons at Alabama. In 2014 SEC Champs. In 2015, he was a SEC and National Champion. He was drafted in 2016 by the Seattle Seahawks as a 2nd round 49th pick.

Dalvin Tomlinson started in 2016 and was from McDonough, Ga. In 2012, he redshirted and was a SEC and National Champions In 2013, he played in opener versus Virginia Tech and suffered season ending knee injury. In 2014, he was backup, had 22 tackles and a SEC Champion. In 2015, he was a backup and had 34 tackles and was a National and SEC Champion. In 2016, he started amd was a SEC Champion.

Raekwaon Davis started from 2017-19 and was from Meridian Miss. He was 6’-7” and weighed 323 pounds.

In 2016, as a freshman he played in seven games. As a sophomore in 2017 he started. He earned Coaches First Team All-SEC. He was third in tackles with 69 with ten for losses of 50 yards.

He also had 8.5 sacks. In his junior year in 2018, he was Second Team All-SEC (AP) with six quarterback pressures, and 5.5 tackles for losses. He was a SEC Champions his senior year in 2019, Second Team All-American by American Football Coaches Association and Second Team All-SEC.

He was drafted by The Miami Dolphins in round 2 and was pick 56.

Next week I will discuss nose guard starters from 2010-2019.