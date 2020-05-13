Mr. Clarence Smith, 91, of Letohatchee and formerly of McKenzie, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama.

Mr. Smith was a preacher for about 50 years. He preached at Brook Pentecostal Holiness, Faith Temple, and Friendship until he retired. He loved doing work for the Lord.

Other than preaching he loved his family, kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. He loved to go to eat at the Catfish House in Prattville, or he would want all the kids to come and have a barbeque. He always wanted to be with his family. He was known as a husband, a dad, and a grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Survivors include: Bubba and Sheila Mims, Donnie and Shirley Smith, Michael and late Michele Smith, Robert and Betty Hall.

Grandkids: Desmond Wingard, (late) Kayla Allen, Laurel and Brad Barfield, Tracie and Alex Baker, Stacey, Jim, Taylor, Courtney Ballard, Tonya and Jeffery Kimball, Tray and Lynn Mims, Cody and Michaela Boggan, Jessica and Mike Brown.

