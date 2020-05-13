CLOIS S. PAGE

Clois S. Paige, 86, of Greenville, died Friday May 8, 2020. There was a private graveside held on Monday, May 11, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ralph Paige; parents Joel and Dollie Stinson; sisters, Lois Stinson, Irene Reeves, Maggie Nichols, Versie Owens, Olean Wingard and Gloria Boutwell; brothers, Colonel Stinson and Veston Stinson.

Survivors include: daughters Sharon (Doug) Caddel of Greenville, and Debra (Carl) Wade of Forest Home; son, Ronald (Janet) Paige of Greenville; grandchildren, Dana (Timmy) Stewart of Greenville, Kelli (Paul) Deary of Indiana, Brent (Abbey) Paige of South Carolina, David Caddell of Huntsville, Mitchell Wade of Forest Home; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Lillian Lee of Chickasaw, and Wanda Newton of Greenville.; sister-in-law, Mearl Stinson of Georgianna; brother-in-law, Carl Wingard of McKenzie; and many nieces and nephews and friends.

