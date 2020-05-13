Graveside services for Mrs. Mary Jane Wright, 66, of Georgiana were held at 2 p.m. on Monday May 11th, 2020 at Mt. Olive East Cemetery. Mrs. Wright passed away on May 8th, 2020 in Montgomery.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Charles Wright Sr.; her children Sherry Solar (Yancey), Cindy Rooks, Debbie Rooks, and Charles Wright Jr. (Kaynelle); 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; many brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her son, Jason Wright; and her parents Melvin Woodruff and Elizabeth Morrell.

Mrs. Wright was an excellent cook and loved to feed everybody. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She loved listening to gospel music. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed.

