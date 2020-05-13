On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This week I will discuss the position starts at nose guard for the University of Alabama from 2010-19.

Josh Chapman, 2010-11, played from 2007-11. He played at Hoover High School and was state champions his junior year and runner-up his senior year.

He was a three star prospect and #32 defensive tackle in the nation. He picked Alabama over Auburn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

In 2007, he played three and games and was redshirted because of injury. He played in 2008 and 2009 and in 2010 he started.

In 2011, he started on the National Championship Team. Overall he played in 44 games and started in 25 games.

He was drafted in 5th Round and was the 136 pick by the Indianapolis Colts. According to Wikipedia, Chapman is an assistant strength coach at Alabama.

Jesse Williams (2012) started at defensive end in 2011. He started at nose guard in 2012, starting 13 of 14 games. He was from Australia and got to Alabama by the junior college route from Arizona Western College.

He was the first indigenous Australian to receive a football scholarship to play in the United States. He picked Alabama over 25 schools.

He enrolled in the spring of 2011. He benched 600 pounds that offseason. In May 2015, Williams was diagnosed with type 2 cancer but overcame it. He is now a strength and conditioning coach.

Brandon Ivory (2013) was a three star prospect from Memphis, Tenn. He was ranked the 73rd Defensive Lineman by Rivals.com. In 2010 he redshirted. In 2011 he was back-up on the National Championship Team.

In 2012, he was back-up on National and SEC Championship Teams. In 2013, he started 12 games and was Honorable Mention All-SEC.

In 2014, he was suspended in the preseason for “violation of team rules”. He played in five games and had 13 tackles.

A’Shawn Robinson (2014) was from Fort Worth, Texas. In 2013, he was five star recruit. As a freshman he played in every game, won the Iron Man Award and made All Freshman SEC.

He was named to the 2013 Sporting News Freshman All-American Team. In 2014, he started every game at nose guard. He was Honorable Mention All-SEC in 2014, two-time SEC Champion and CFP National Champion in 2015. He was a consensus All-American in 2015.

Deron Payne (2015-17) started as true freshman on the 2015 National Championship Team.

In 2016, he started on SEC Championship team and had 36 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was named Defensive MVP of two playoff games. In the Sugar Bowl vs Clemson, he intercepted a pass and scored a touchdown pass in the game.

He declared to forego his senior year and was drafted by the Washington Redskins.

Quinnen Williams was from Wenonah High School in Birmingham. He was a four star prospect. He redshirted in 2016-17.

He was an Outland Trophy Winner, First All-SEC Team, and Unanimous All-American. In January 2019, he announced he was foregoing his last two years. He was drafted by the New York Jets in the first round and was pick number three.

DJ Dale (2019) was a four star prospect by 247 Sports, ESPN.com, the number 18 defensive tackle and number nine player in Alabama.

He played at Clay-Chalkville and picked Alabama over Auburn, Clemson, FSU and Tennessee.

He started 10 games as a true freshman but missed the last three games with a lower body injury. He will be a second year starter in 2020.

Next week I will discuss the left defensive end position.