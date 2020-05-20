Betty Hendricks crossed “over yonder” on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after a 94 year stay here on Earth.

Born Mary Elizabeth Crenshaw on Nov. 8, 1925, in Greenville, to Zeola (Gypsy) Brunson and Frederick “William” Crenshaw III, a direct descendant of Judge Anderson Crenshaw, for whom Crenshaw County was named.

Betty grew up on The Ridge, riding horses, shooting guns, and pestering her two beloved younger brothers, Fred Crenshaw IV (Elaine) and Lewis Womack Crenshaw (Bobbie) who both preceded her in death.

Coming from a long line of Educators, Betty attended the State Teachers College (now Troy), earning Bachelor’s Degrees in Mathematics & Physical Education. Betty met her late husband, Walter Gray Hendricks, Jr., of Columbus, Ga., when she was one of two girls in their Physics class.

Having her choice of servicemen returning from war, she went with the best looking one, marrying “Mullett” in 1948. Together they lived in Tuscaloosa while he completed his engineering degree, then settled in Green Acres & later Vestavia Hills, where he established his career at Southern Company.

After raising two children & many spoiled dogs, Betty earned two Masters Degrees from UAB in Mathematics & Education, while teaching math at Ramsey High School, then Chelsea Middle School, where she worked for Shelby County Schools until she retired in 1985.

Betty always kept busy, started every day at 4 a.m., and spent her retirement as CEO of Hendricks Land & Timber Co., volunteering uncountable hours to St. Mark United Methodist Church, golfing, quilting, crocheting, and serving in DAR, UDC Father Ryan Chapter, and Southern Company Services Retirees Ladies Auxiliary, all while traveling the world and entertaining grandchildren.

Betty passed away peacefully during an afternoon nap, an inevitable end we would all be fortunate to receive. And that was her; when she was ready to go, she went, often without letting anyone say goodbye. Betty was a pill, but never meant to be ugly.

She leaves her family without a matriarch, and will be well missed by her two children, Walt Hendricks III (Cynthia) and Dell Lansden, her four grandchildren, Lisa Lansden Lowry, Gavin Lansden (Megan), Kelley Hendricks, and Tyler Hendricks, & five great-grandsons Cody Pearson, Jeremiah & Matt Lowry, and Miles & Bennett Lansden.

She is also survived by sister-in-law, Bobbie Crenshaw, & loving nephews, Will (Missy) & Andy Crenshaw (Jeanene), and Tom (Mary Lou) & Ret. Vice Admiral Lewis Crenshaw Jr. (Marilyn).

Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Southern Heritage in Pelham, & Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels in Greenville. Graveside service will follow on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Crenshaw Family Cemetery on The Ridge, with her adored nephew, Tom Crenshaw officiating.

Interment will be next to her husband whom she doted upon, her cherished parents and brothers, and amongst five generations of Crenshaws rejoicing in her return.

All events are business casual, Converse preferred, as Betty was never fancy, and she loved her Chuck Taylors.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Navy Safe Harbor Foundation: safeharborfoundation.org

Online condolences can be made at https://www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com/