James William Rowell, 90, a resident of Greenville, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The family will hold private graveside services at Rock Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Rowell was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ida Mae Rowell.

He is survived by five daughters, Carol Rowell Williamson (James) of Luverne, Kathy Rowell Ledbetter (Aaron) of Greenville, Jeanie Rowell Cobb (Curtis) of Greenville, Christine Rowell Cook (Steve) of Honoraville, Wanda Rowell Young (Scott) of Honoraville; son, William Michael Rowell of Honoraville; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Tina Young (Dan); brother, Rodney Rowell (Marilyn) and several nieces and nephews.

