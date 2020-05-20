LEWIS ALLEN BOSWELL

| | 0

Lewis Allen Boswell, 66, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, at Sunrise Memorial Park with Rev. Andy McKeown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels directing.

Mr. Boswell was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lewis & Johnnie Mae Boswell.

He is survived by his brother, Johnny Ray (Renee) Boswell; sister, Robin (Randy) Courtney; niece and nephews, Alexandra (Kyle) Compton, Zachary Courtney, Jacob Courtney and his extended family at Crowne Health Care of Greenville.

Online condolences may be made at www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment