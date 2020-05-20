Lewis Allen Boswell, 66, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, at Sunrise Memorial Park with Rev. Andy McKeown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels directing.

Mr. Boswell was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lewis & Johnnie Mae Boswell.

He is survived by his brother, Johnny Ray (Renee) Boswell; sister, Robin (Randy) Courtney; niece and nephews, Alexandra (Kyle) Compton, Zachary Courtney, Jacob Courtney and his extended family at Crowne Health Care of Greenville.

