Vondell M. Herring, 80, of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 14, at 1 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery in Greenville.

Ms. Herring was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Herring; and daughter, Teresa Mcconnell.

Survivors include: Shelia (Tommy) Bradley; seven granddaughters; one grandson; twelve great-grandchildren.

