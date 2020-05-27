Annie Claire Schofeild, 84, a resident of Greenville, died on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at Sunrise Memorial Park with Rev. Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Schofield was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. O. M. Vickery; husband, Hubert Schofield; son, Mickey Schofield; grandson, Dale Schofield and son-in-law, Tony Holder. She is survived by her children, Greg Schofield (LaNell), Renee Holder, Joey Schofield (Tina), and Joyce Smith (Russ), eleven grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren, sister, Betty Kelley of West Monroe, La., and many nieces and nephews.

