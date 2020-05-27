Jo-Anne McNeil Wiggins, 60, a resident of Georgiana, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

A Celebration of Life was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Wiggins Cemetery, Georgiana, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Tuesday, May 26, from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

Ms. Wiggins was preceded in death by her parents, John Quinton & Alice Pearl McNeil; brother,

Larry McNeal.

Ms. Wiggins leaves behind a husband, Doyle Wiggins, Georgiana; daughter, Amanda Danielle Wiggins, Dothan; son, Josh (Mandy) Foster, Greenville; sisters, Faye Boswell, Greenville and Diana Browder, McKenzie; grandchildren, John Mason Foster, Jordyn Brooke Foster, Jasmine Alexie Foster, and Kayleigh Bolding; three nieces and a nephew.

