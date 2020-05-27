Nancy Rhea Dunklin was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on April 19, 1929, and passed away at home on May 17, 2020.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Chleo James Jared Rhea; her beloved husband, Dr. James Hilliard Dunklin III; and her two sisters, Joanne Rhea Glass and Marilyn Rhea Redwood.

Nancy, at the age of twelve, moved with her family from Iowa to Mobile. She was a graduate of the University of Alabama and President of the Delta DeltaDelta social sorority. Nancy was a loyal Crimson Tide fan and an avid tennis player.

Nancy and her late husband, Jimmy, raised their three children in Greenville, where he practiced family medicine for thirty-six years. Nancy was a devoted wife and mother. She unselfishly gave of her time and love to her family and to others in the community. She loved the Lord and was very active in the Woodland Heights Methodist Church.

Nancy is survived by her three children, Nan Dunklin Hobbs Barganier (Ronnie) of Montgomery, Lynn Dunklin Nielsen (Tom) of Evergreen, and James Hilliard Dunklin IV (Tyler) of Greenville; grandchildren, Margaret Bricken Hobbs of Charleston, S.C., Dexter Cummings Hobbs Jr. (Laura) of Charlotte, N.C., Thomas Slemons Nielsen Jr. (Molly) of Charlotte, N.C., Anna Dunklin Nielsen of Evergreen, Elizabeth Dunklin Hewitt (Ben) of Dallas, Texas, Caroline Dunklin Jones (Preston) of Atlanta,, and James Hilliard Dunklin V of Greenville; great-grandchildren, Anna Jennings Nielsen, Jane Miller Nielsen, Dexter Cummings Hobbs III of Charlotte, NC, and Preston Wade Jones Jr. of Atlanta.

Nancy will be missed by her family and those who were blessed to know her.

A private graveside service will be held for the family on Wednesday, May 20, at Magnolia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial gifts be directed to the Dexter C. Hobbs Memorial Scholarship c/o Central Alabama Community Foundation, 114 Church Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104.

