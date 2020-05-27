On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This week I will discuss the middle linebacker position from 2010-2019 at the University of Alabama.

Donta Hightower, 2010-11, he was 6’-3” and was 260 lbs. and was from Lewisburg Tenn. He was a four star recruit by Rivals.com.

He chose Alabama over Auburn, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. He started as true freshman at weak side LB. He was named to numerous Freshman All-American Teams.

Injured vs Arkansas, he was granted a medical redshirt. In 2011, he captained a defense which led the nation in all five major categories. He played on two National Championship Teams in 2009 and 2011, one SEC Championship Team in 2009.

He was drafted by the New England Patriots as a round 1 Pick at #25.

Trey Dupriest started from 2012-14). He was 6’-0” and weighed 254 lbs. He was from Springfield, Ohio, and a USA Today HS All-American in 2010.

He was a four star recruit by Rivals.com and ranked as #7 OLB. He was a BCS Champion in 2011 and 201 and SEC Champions in 2012 and 2014. He was First Team All-SEC in 2014.

Rueben Foster started in 2015 and 2016. His senior year, he played at Auburn High School. He committed to Alabama then switched his commitment to Auburn.

When Gene Chizik was fired, Foster recommitted to Alabama and took over for Trey DuPriest. In 2016, he won The Butkus Award as the natioonn’s best linebacker.

Foster had 115 tackles, 13 for losses and five sacks and was CFP 2015 National Champions, SEC Champions in 2014, 2015, 2016.

He was first round pick by the San Francisco 49ers.

Shaun Deion Hamilton was 6’-0” 235 lbs and played at Carver High School in Montgomery Alabama.

He was CFP National Champion in2015 and 2017 and SEC Champion in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

He was named a Permanent Team Captain and SEC Defensive Player of the Week vs FSU opening game of the week. He suffered season ending injury vs LSU.

Mack Wilson started in 2018. He was 6’-1” and weighed 238 lbs. He was a USA Today HS All-American.

In 2018, he made 71 tackles, a sack, and two interceptions. He decided to forego his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft. He was a round 5 pick at #155 by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Christian Harrison started in 2019 as a true freshman and was from Baton Rouge, La.

Senior Josh McMillan suffered a season ending knee injury and should improve.

Next week I will discuss the cornerback position.