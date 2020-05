Vondell M. Herring, 80, of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, May 14, at 1p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery in Greenville.

Ms. Herring was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Herring, and daughter, Teresa Mcconnell.

Survivors include: Shelia (Tommy) Bradley; seven granddaughters; one grandson; twelve great-grandchildren.

