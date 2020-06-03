Crash on Hwy 31 claims one

A two vehicle crash on Sunday May 31, at approximately 4 p.m. claimed the life of a Butler County man.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Michael Simmons, who is with Highway Patrol/Troop B and Dothan Post Commander, Steven Yancey Campbell, 31, of Greenville was killed when the 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Markell Harris of Greenville.

Campbell was transported to Regional Medical Center in Greenville where he was pronounced dead. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash occurred at the intersection of US 31 and Gravel Hill Road, approximately five miles southeast of Greenville.

Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.