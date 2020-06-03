FDA graduates celebrated

Fort Dale Academy (FDA) held their graduation ceremony this on Friday, May 22. There were twenty-nine graduates honored. Among honors celebrated, the seniors of FDA were offered $1.68 million in scholarships to various colleges. The graduation was held on FDA’s football field to accommodate social distancing practices. Family and friends gathered to watch the ceremony. Pictured at center are Victoria Son, valedictorian, and Mac Williamson, salutatorian. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)