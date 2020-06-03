IDA MERLE SCHOFEILD BOGGAN

Mrs. Ida Merle Schofield Boggan, 67, a resident of Greenville, died at her residence on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

A graveside service was held Thursday, May 28, at 11 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Gaston officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mrs Boggan was preceded in death by her parents Griel and Willie Jewell Schofield and sister Jackie Boswell.

She is survived by her husband Billy Joe Boggan, daughter Rebecca Boggan Jones (Robert), daughter Mary Boggan, sons Billy Boggan, Jr and Christopher E. Schofield (Valerie) and six grandchildren. Sister Faye Shefield (Roger) of Pinehill.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.