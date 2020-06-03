On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This week I will discuss the weak-side linebacker players at the University of Alabama from 2009 to present.

Nico Johnson started 2010-12. He was from Andalusia and a First Team All-State ASWA.

Orlando Sentinel was picked All-Southern Team, Mobile Press- Register, Super SE 120 #12, Parade All-American, finalist for the High School Butkus Award, and selected US Army All-American Bowl.

He led the West Squad with four solo tackles. He was rated by Rivals.com 5-star prospect and was #2 OLB prospect in the nation.

He chose Alabama over Oregon, Florida, LSU and Southern Cal. He signed in 2009 and was back-up in 2009. He was Freshman Team All-SEC, played on three National Championship teams in 2009, 2011, and 2012.

He played on two SEC Championship teams and was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs.

CJ Mosely started (2010-13) and shared playing time with Nico Johnson. He was used more on passing downs. In 2012, he was named first All-American. He led the team in tackles and came in third for the Butkus Award.

He was named Team MVP in 2012. Moseley returned three interceptions for touchdowns, a career record.

He returned for his senior season in 2013 and led the team with 108 tackles. He was CO-Defensive Player of the Year with Michael Sam of Missouri.

He was First ALL-SEC, ALL-AMERICAN. He was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in Round 1, was pick #17 in 2014. He currently plays with the New York Jets.

Reggie Ragland started in 2014-15. He beat out Rueben Foster in 2014 to start at weak side linebacker. He started in all but one game.

In 2014, he had 95 tackles with 10.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a team high three fumble recoveries. He was BCS National Champion 2012 and a CFP National Champion in 2015. He was a three-time SEC Champions in 2012, 2014, and 2015, and SEC Defensive Player of the year in 2015.

He was a unanimous All-American in 2015, and two-time First Team SEC in 2014 and 2015.

Rashann Evans started in 2016-17. In 2016, he had a total 53 tackles, with four sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and six QB hurries, and two pass break ups.

He was selected as a Permanent Team Captain in 2017, and was a First Team All-American by AFCA.

He was 2nd Team All SEC by Conference Coaches and a First Round Draft Choice pick #22 by the Tennessee Titans.

Dylan Moses started in 2018. He didn’t play in 2019 but will be back in 2020. He was 2018 2nd team All-American, 2nd All-SEC by Conference Coaches and was a finalist for the Butkus Award.

He was a SEC Champion in 2018. In 2017, he was named All-Freshman(SEC) and had two starts.

He was a 5 Star Recruit, was the 2017 Parade Magazine National Player of the Year and in 2016 won The High School Butkus Award. He chose Alabama over LSU, Miami, Texas and UCLA.

Christian Harris started in 2019. He was selected to USA Today ESPN.com Freshman All-American Teams and Freshman All-SEC by SEC Coaches.

He started 12 games and was a 4 Star prospect. He chose Alabama over Auburn, Arkansas, LSU and Texas A&M.