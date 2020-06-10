Chamber announces Camellia Girl / Chamber Page Program

The Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for its Camellia Girl / Chamber Page Ambassador Program for the 2020-2021 school year.

To be considered, students must attend Greenville High School, Fort Dale Academy, Georgiana School, McKenzie School, or an accredited home school. Minimum requirements include a 85 or higher GPA, involvement in school or community activities, and completion of a 500-word themed essay.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the application pickup and drop off process is little different than years past, however, the individual interview and selection process will still take place as usual,” said Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Tracy Salter.

The Camellia Girl/Chamber Page Ambassador Program was established in 1988 under the direction of Nedra Crosby and Mary Rogers Poole with the goal of giving young men and women the opportunity to be involved with the business community.

While the program has grown significantly since its inception, Salter said the overall goal and mission of its founders remain the same.

“The program is extremely competitive and only a select number are chosen to serve as ambassadors for the program each year,” Salter said.

“The program offers participants insight into responsibilities and requirements of corporate citizenship, and provides an excellent opportunity for participants to learn about the Chamber of Commerce, Business & Commerce, city and county government, and the importance of community service,” Salter said.

For more information, or to obtain a detailed outline of requirements and an application, contact the Chamber at 382-3251 or via email at [email protected]

An application box is also available at the front door of the Chamber office where an application can be picked before or after business hours.

The Chamber is located at 1 Depot Square (Train Depot Downtown, Greenville) The deadline for application submission is June 15 at noon.