Moody helps preserve Pioneer Cemetery graves

Jim Moody has been working for almost three years to repair the many graves in Pioneer Cemetery, which is located in the heart of downtown Greenville. On Monday, Moody was working on re-bricking a grave with a cast iron grave cover. Moody said he did not know the name of the person whose remains are in the grave because it is not marked. Over the years, he has found some interesting items while doing the grave repairs. Some of those items include broken mason’s tools, a cast iron grave, and seashell ornamentation. (Mollie S. Waters | The Standard)