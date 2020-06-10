On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

This week I will discuss the left cornerback position at the University of Alabama from 2010-2019.

Dre Kirkpactrick, (2010-11), was from Gadsden. He was USA TODAY HS AA 2008. For his high school career he had 193 tackles, 17 interceptions with three returned for touchdowns, 36 pass breakups, two sacks, a punt return for TD, a kickoff return for TDn and a receiving TD.

He was awarded by Alabama Sports Writers Association 6A Back of the Year. He was First team All-State Defensive Back for two years in a row.

He was a Five-Star Prospect by Rivals.com. He signed with Alabama on National Signing Day. He Ran the 40 in 4.51 seconds.

He was a two-time BCS National Champion in 2009 and 2011 and SEC Champion in 2009. He was Second Team All-SEC in 2010 and 2011. He was a First Round Pick number 17 by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Deion Belue, (2012-13), was 5-11 and 185 pounds. He played at Deshler High School Tuscumbia. He was 4A All-State two years in a row and a 3 star recruit by Rivals.com.

Belue was rated number the #82 high school Cornerback in the nation. He played at NE Mississippi Community College. He was a 2011 NJCAA All-American.

He signed in 2012 and started all 14 games that season. He had 40 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery returned for touchdown of 57 yards.

He broke up seven passes. In 2013, he started 11 games. He had three pass breakups and one interception.

Cyrus Jones, 2015, was from Baltimore, M.D. He played from 2012-15. In 2012, he played WR and caught four passes for 51 yards, was a BCS National Champion and a SEC Champions.

In 2013, he moved to DB and played 11 games and started in five. He had two interceptions.

He started in 2014 and had 46 tackles with three interceptions. In 2015, he had 37 tackles with two interceptions. He had 42 returns for 530 yards and four touchdowns.

He was the Defensive MVP of the Cotton Bowl. He had an interception in end zone and a return for touchdown. Alabama won 38-0 over Michigan State. He was drafted by New England Patriots in the 2nd round as the 60th pick.

Anthony Averett, (2016-17), was from Woodbury, N.J. He was two-time National Champion in 2015 and 2017. He was three-time time SEC Champion in 2014,2015, and 2016).

Savion Smith, (2018), played at LSU in 2016 and junior college in 2017. In 2018, He played in 15 games and started in 12.

He had three interceptions and returned one 38 yards for a touchdown against Arkansas State. He had two interceptions against Missouri.

Trevon Diggs, 2019, started 12 games. He had 37 tackles, three interceptions, eight passes defended, and two fumble recoveries.

He returned a fumble for 100 yards and a TD against Tennessee. He also returned an interception 84 yards for touchdown. He was drafted by Dallas Cowboys in the 2nd round as Pick 51.