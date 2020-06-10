Robert Edward Sirmon, 73, of Greenville, passed away on May 27, 2020 at Community Hospital in Wetumpka.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday May 29, at Sunrise Memorial Park with Brother Donald J. Smith officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Sirmon was preceded in death by his loving wife Bonnie W. Sirmon; parents Minnie Sue Sirmon Johnson and Richard Ira Sirmon; father and mother-in-law, Ervin and Gloria Boutwell.

He is survived by his daughter, Christy Sirmon; son, Robert Ira Sirmon; granddaughter, Jade Sirmon; grandson, Nicholas Sirmon; sisters, Sherry Kingsmore of Montevallo, AL, Debbie (Ricky) Adams and Brenda (Jerry) Reaves of Greenville; sister and brother-in-law, Janis and James Boggan, brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Lisa Boutwell; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Mr. Sirmon was a devoted U.S. Marine Veteran and served in the Vietnam War.

