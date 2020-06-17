On, May 31, 2020, our Queen of Butterflies Mrs. April S. Powell- Simmons received her wings and transitioned to her heavenly nest. She was born on April 4, 1978 in Greenville, to Mr. Willie L. Powell Sr. and the late Mrs. Sarah L. Powell.

April joined Pine Level Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. In 2016, she became under the care of Elder Tommie L. Means and New Bethel Christian Church where she remained until the time of her death.

She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Sarah L. Powell; two beloved brothers, Earnest Powell, and Jermaine Powell. Throughout April’s life she attended Caps College and later received her degree in the medical field.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Archie Simmons Jr.; three children, Da’vonta D. Posey, Shaquoonta D. Posey, and Martavious D. Powell, all of Greenville; two grandchildren, Braylen D. Posey, and Abraysia M. Posey; four stepchildren, Arkevious Baugh, DeNicholas Baugh, Darious Howard, and the late Christopher Howard, all of Greenville; four sisters, Frieda Carter, Earnestine Powell, Barbara Thomas, Tracey Buchannon, all of Greenville; two brothers, Tracey L. Powell and Willie ( Lasonja) Powell Jr.; three uncles, James (April) Powell, Los Angles, Kenneth Dunklin, and Izell Dunklin, both of Greenville; eight aunts, Mary (Fred) Brown, Mobile, Calphenia Dunklin, Cleveland, Ohio, Delois Dunklin, Linda Powell, Arnetta Powell, Ivola Powell, all of Greenville; brother in law, Rico (Sarah) Patterson, Plainfield, Conn.; three devoted friends, La’toria Smith, La’Brina Walton, and Liz Malone; two devoted cousins, Tasha Womack, and Teresa (Michael) Smith; special uncle, Kenneth Dunklin; very special niece and nephew, Teko Mccoy and Ozell Carter III; favorite great niece and nephew, Jakalen Dunklin and Ozell Carter IIII, all of Greenville; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.