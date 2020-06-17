Douglas Wayne Boswell, 73, of Greenville, away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama.

Services were held on Thursday, June 11, at Sunrise Memorial Park with Minister Jerry Barlow officiating and Dunklin & Daniels directing.

Mr. Boswell was preceded in death by his parents, Theo and Willie Elsie Boswell; brothers, Willie F. Boswell, and James R. Boswell.

Mr. Boswell is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Jane Boswell; son, Douglas (Alissa) Boswell Jr.; stepson, Justin Owens; sister, Barbara (Robert) Layton; grandsons, Tyler R. Owens, Hunter Kelly Boswell; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Boswell was an avid fisherman, a passionate Crimson Tide fan, but above all else, he was a Pawpaw who loved his grandbabies dearly. He will be missed by all of those who knew him.

