Ms. Lola Mae Savage Powers was born on February 28, 1932 to the late Jim and Creasie Savage in Butler County.

Ms. Lola was the last of seventeen children. She was the mother of nine children and two adopted children. She was preceded in death by five children: Bernadine, Allison, Lola Bell, Lizzie and Reggie; and a grandson, Shane Stewart.

She was a faithful member of Zion Rest A.M.E. Zion Church until she was not able to attend actively anymore.

She stood tall in God when the going got tough, she never faltered in her faith, she was the most kindest, caring and giving person you could have ever met.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Joseph Posey, James (Viola) Posey, Earnestine Brown, Dorothy (Willie) Fails, Darlene (Clarence) Lee and Tammy Posey; twenty-three grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.