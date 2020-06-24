Jimmy Gardner Golf Tournament July 15

On July 15, the Butler County Alumni Chapter of Troy University will host the annual Jimmy Gardner Golf Tournament.

The year for the first time, it will be held at the Greenville Country Club. The event allows the chapter to provide scholarships for graduating seniors in Butler County who will attend Troy University.

The tournament will be a 4-Man Scramble. Team fees will be $500. This will include lunch and two mulligans for each player.

Prizes will be given to first, second, and third place teams. Closest to the hole prizes will be given on #4, #6, and #8.

There will be a prize given to closest to the line on #7. Other prizes are Mr. Heater Golf Cart Heater, Bushnell Golf Tour V-4 Range Finder, Caddy Towels, Golf Balls, and many others.

All teams signing up and paying their $500 entry fee along with their list of team members (with handicap) by July 7 will be placed in a drawing for a free round with one team winner.

You are welcome to bring your golf cart. Rental carts should be requested by July 1.

Join them for a great day. Your support will be greatly appreciated. Registration opens at 10 a.m. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. The tournament will begin at 1 p.m.

For more information contact Phillip Murphy at 334-313-8044.

For $100 you can be a hole sponsor. Contact Abbie Ballew at 840 Fort Dale Road, Greenville, AL. 36037