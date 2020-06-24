On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This week I will discuss the right cornerback position at the University of Alabama from 2010-19.

Dee Milner, 2010-12, from Millbrook was an Alabama 5-Star Recruit by Rivals.com and rated Number 2 High School Cornerback by Rivals.com. He was rated #1 High School Cornerback by Scout.com.

Milner picked Alabama over Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Milner was Alabama’s highest rated recruit of the 2010 class. In 2010, he played 13 games and started 11.

His 1st career interception was versus Georgia State in 2010. He was named Freshman All-American by the College Football News. In 2011, he played 13 games and started in six games. He had 27 tackles, which was 2nd in the nation with nine pass breakups.

He returned an interception 35 yards vs Auburn. In 2012, he started all 14 games and had 1.67 passes defended per game. He had four breakups vs Michigan and Ole Miss, and three vs Missouri.

He was a Unanimous First Team All-American, two-time National Champions in 2011-12, and a SEC Champion in 2012. He was drafted in the first round at pick number nine.

Cyrus Jones played and started at both cornerback positions from 2013-15.

Marlon Humphrey, 2015-16, was a two-time USA Today High School All-American in 2012 and 2013. He redshirted in 2014, and was a Freshman All-America in 2015.

Humphrey made three interceptions, 35 solo tackles and 10 assists. In 2016, he had two Interceptions with one returned for touchdown.

He was part of the 2015 National Championship team. In 2015 and 2016 he was part of the SEC Championship teams. He declared for the NFL Draft in 2017. He was a 1st Round Pick at #16 by the Baltimore Ravens.

Trevon Diggs, 2017, switched to cornerback full time. He started on the National Championship Team.

Pactrick Surtain II, 2018-19. In 2018, he started 12 games and recorded 37 tackles. In 2019, he started on 11-2 team and was part of the 2018 SEC Championship team.

Next week I will discuss the free safety position.