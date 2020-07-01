Achiever Award announced

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Thursday, June 25, the long awaited announcement of Achiever Award recipients occurred at the Greenville-Butler County Library Pavilion.

It was the 23rd year for the Achiever Award Program, which is jointly sponsored by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greenville YMCA.

This year there were 31 candidates representing, Fort Dale Academy, Georgiana School, Greenville High School and McKenzie School.

After reading the biographies of each of the 31 nominees, Hadyen Fail and Davis Gaston, who both attend FDA, were announced as the recipients of the Achiever Award. Each will receive a $3,500 scholarship towards their college expenses.

GACOC Executive Director Tracy Salter said, the Achiever Award Program was designed to recognize not only the outstanding male and female athletes but those students who exemplify the attributes of Christian, community, and academic leadership of Butler County.

The criteria for selection as a nominee, according to Salter, is first and foremost academics then followed by church and community leadership.

At the end of the awards program, YMCA Director Tina Caver spoke words of encouragement to the nominees and said, “I’m here to tell you how proud the City of Greenville and Butler County is of each and every one of you. I challenge each and every one of you to continue the road you have already begun and keep making wonderful decisions. The world is at your feet.”

The 31 nominees were: Alexandria Albritton, Jadakiss Anderson, Tabitha Beasley, Ragan Bozeman, Ryan Bozeman, Meizja Burnett, Mykel Cheatheam, Evan Clark, Mia Crenshaw, Donovan Evins, Hayden Fail, Davis Gaston, Brandon Haynes, Jaden Hester, Bonnnie Houston, Spencer Jackson, Kaegun Jones, Ja’Naudia Johnson, Mary Avery Keen, Kendall Long, Noah Lovvorn, Jalisa Manning, Bethany Ann Odom, Kiara Posey, Amyia Powell, Mary Katherine Salter, Kamryn Skipper, Victoria Son, Tobias Stewart, Hunter Teague, and Shelby Vickery.