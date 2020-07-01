CORRIE PRYOR TAYLOR

Corrie Taylor Pryor, 90 a resident of Greenville, passed away after a brief illness Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

The family will be holding a private service in the immediate future with plans to hold a family gathering later in the fall (Date to be determined).

Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by Charles Bryan Taylor, her husband of 57 years; their son Pryor Taylor; and great grandson Cohen Pearson.

She is survived by her three daughters, Kim (Carl) Espy of Pinckney, Mich., Lynn (Wilford) Mitchell of Greenville, and Jan (Greg) Hartsell of Deatsville; seven grandchildren, Adam Espy of Pinckney, Mich., Bryan Buck of Fort Deposit, Erin (Doug) Sexton of McKinney, Texas, Jamie Roberts of Georgiana, Melody (Terry) Blizzard of Mount Airy, N.C., Kelly (Jerimi) Nuckolls of Watersound, Fla., and Chris (Erica) McPherson of Wetumpka; nine great-grandchildren, Aubrey Sims of Greenville, Christian Buck of Forest Home, Doug, Ezekiel, Skyler and River Sexton (all four of McKinney, Texas), Shae (Ryan) Taylor of Georgiana, Grant and Taylor Nuckolls of Watersound, Fla., and Ellie McPherson of Wetumpka; and four great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Taylor is also survived by her brothers Pat Pryor of Simpsonville, S.C., Calvin Pryor of Prattville, and Gerald (Mary) Pryor of Luverne, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Taylor was a devoted wife and loving mother. It was her great joy spending time with her grandchildren and later her great grandchildren. And in her later years, she really loved playing dominos and bingo and working puzzles with her dear friends.

The family would like to thank Country Place Memory Care of Greenville for taking such wonderful care of her over the last several months. And we would also like to thank Dr. Brandon Slagley and the staff at Regional Medical Center of Greenville for their amazing and compassionate medical care.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations in Corrie Taylor’s name be made to Country Place Memory Care of Greenville, 3108 Luverne Highway, Greenville, AL 36037.

