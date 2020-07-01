Funeral Service for Mrs. Mary Alene Lee, 87, of Atlanta, was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Tirey Bowen officiating.

Burial followed at Bushfield Cemetery – McKenzie. The family received friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. on Friday evening. Mrs. Lee passed away at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Lee Bowen (Chuck); several nieces and nephews; and several grand-dogs and grand-cats.

She was preceded in death by her husband of just shy of 50 years, Thomas “Tommy” Leonard Lee; her parents Ruffin Moore and Molly Lee; siblings Harley Lee, Nellie Faye Flowers, Greeley Lee, Bertha Carpenter, Lora Lee, and Zane Lee.

Pallbearers were Larry Newton, Larry Michael Newton, Billy Wayne Lee, Cole Lee, Joey Peavy, and Michael Peavy.

Mrs. Lee worked most of her life as a seamstress in both Andalusia and Atlanta. In her younger years, she enjoyed exercising – mainly speed walking. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter, friends and family. She loved animals and gardening.