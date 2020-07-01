On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will discuss the free safety starters at the University of Alabama from 2010–19.

Robert Lester (2010), SEC Champions (2009, 2012), National Champions (2009,2011, 2012). He was Second Team All-SEC (2010, 2012). In his 2010 season, he had eight interceptions returned for 52 yards and also had a sack.

He tied Harry Gilmer (1946) for second with eight interceptions during the season. Hootie Ingram has the single record with 10 in 1952. He led the nation that season.

Mark Barron (2011) started all 13 games at free safety. He had two interceptions, 61 total tackles, five passes broken up, and seven passes defended.

Robert Lester (2012) switched back to free safety from strong safety. He started 13 games. He had a total of 42 tackles, four interception returns for 51 yards, three passes broken up, and seven passes defended.

Sean Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (2013) was a consensus All-American and First Team All-SEC. He had 51 tackles with two interceptions.

Nick Perry (2014) from Prattville made 121 career tackles. He was a member of the 2011 and 2012 National Championship Teams.

Eddie Jackson (2016) had six interceptions and 46 tackles for the season. He was Defensive MVP for the National Championship Game vs Clemson with an interception.

Ronnie Harrison (2017) was an All-SEC Selection (2017), member of the 2015 and 2017 National Championship Teams. In his 2017 season, he had 74 Tackles (43-31), three interceptions and four passes defended.

Xavier McKinney (2018-19) had 73 tackles in 2018, two interceptions, was the MVP vs Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. In 2019, he was First Team All-SEC 2019. He had three interceptions with returns for 78 yards and a touchdown.

On January 4, 2020, he declared for the NFL Draft and was picked by the New York Giants in Round 2 and was Pick 36.

Next week I will discuss the strong safety position.