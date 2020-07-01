The Standards brings home 11 awards
BY BRUCE BRANUM
The Greenville Standard
The 2019 winners for the Alabama Press Association (APA) Awards contest were announced on Friday, 26. The Greenville Standard received 11 awards in the advertising and editorial contests.
The Standard competes in Division D of the APA, which is non-daily newspapers (publishing less than 3 days/week) with a total paid circulation of 3,000 and below.
The Standard received two first place awards for Best One Time Special Section and Best Presentation of Online Advertising, while also garnering several second and third place awards in other categories.
Editorial Contest
Best Layout and Design
3rd Place: The Greenville Standard
Best Sports Feature Story
3rd Place: The Greenville Standard for “Harris’s Legacy honored” by Bruce Branum
Best News Photo
2nd Place: The Greenville Standard for “Celebrate America Fireworks Show impresses crowd” by Bruce Branum
Best Special Section – Newsprint
3rd Place: The Greenville Standard for “Kickoff”
FOI-First Amendment Award
3rd Place: The Greenville Standard for “FOI PSA” by staff
Most Improved
3rd Place: The Greenville Standard
Best Production and Printing
2nd Place: The Greenville Standard
Advertising Contest
Best Classified Page or Section
2nd Place: The Greenville Standard
Best One Time Special Section – Newsprint or Glossy
1st Place: The Greenville Standard for ‘Spring Home’
Best Original/Creative Idea
3rd Place: The Greenville Standard for ‘YMCA’ by Kristy Houston
Best Presentation of Online Advertising
1st Place: The Greenville Standard for thegreenvillestandard.com by staff