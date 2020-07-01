The Standards brings home 11 awards

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The 2019 winners for the Alabama Press Association (APA) Awards contest were announced on Friday, 26. The Greenville Standard received 11 awards in the advertising and editorial contests.

The Standard competes in Division D of the APA, which is non-daily newspapers (publishing less than 3 days/week) with a total paid circulation of 3,000 and below.

The Standard received two first place awards for Best One Time Special Section and Best Presentation of Online Advertising, while also garnering several second and third place awards in other categories.

Editorial Contest

Best Layout and Design

3rd Place: The Greenville Standard

Best Sports Feature Story

3rd Place: The Greenville Standard for “Harris’s Legacy honored” by Bruce Branum

Best News Photo

2nd Place: The Greenville Standard for “Celebrate America Fireworks Show impresses crowd” by Bruce Branum

Best Special Section – Newsprint

3rd Place: The Greenville Standard for “Kickoff”

FOI-First Amendment Award

3rd Place: The Greenville Standard for “FOI PSA” by staff

Most Improved

3rd Place: The Greenville Standard

Best Production and Printing

2nd Place: The Greenville Standard

Advertising Contest

Best Classified Page or Section

2nd Place: The Greenville Standard

Best One Time Special Section – Newsprint or Glossy

1st Place: The Greenville Standard for ‘Spring Home’

Best Original/Creative Idea

3rd Place: The Greenville Standard for ‘YMCA’ by Kristy Houston

Best Presentation of Online Advertising

1st Place: The Greenville Standard for thegreenvillestandard.com by staff