Mrs. Bernice Tindal Gafford, 86, a resident of Honoraville, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, in County Line Cemetery with Brother Jerry Barlow officiating and Turners Funeral Home of Luverne directing.

Mrs. Gafford was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose family meant the world to her. She was also a faithful member of the church of Christ at County Line for many years, and loved her church family. She was loved dearly by all who knew her, and she will be just as missed.

Mrs. Gafford was preceded in death by her husband, Eric Gafford; parents, Felix & Frankie Tindal; son-in-law, Doug Boswell; and four siblings, Arthur Tindal, Louise Smith, Frances Tindal, and Alene Corley. She is survived by her two loving children, Jane Boswell and Mike (Janice) Gafford; two grandsons, Justin Owens and Todd Gafford; and great-grandson, Tyler Owens.