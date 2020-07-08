BRENDA MARIE (TUCKER) MCCORMICK

Brenda McCormick, 75 of Greenville, passed away peacefully at home July 1, 2020 surrounded by family after a brief illness.

Mrs. McCormick was born to Monroe Sexton and Bertie Lee Tucker September 19, 1944 of Montgomery. She was a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother, and Bebe. She was a grand story teller and friend to all.

Mrs. McCormick is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Charles McCormick, son Michael Cone (Connie), their children Veronica Kelley (Michael), Khadra Gates, Carla Ramsay (Donald), and Marla Gates, daughter Emily Tucker (Gregg), their children Eva and Georgia , son Jason McCormick (Andria), their children Graham and Mary Campbell, daughter-in-law Angela Cone and children Phillip Cone and Ryan Roberts.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Monroe Sexton (Bertie Lee) Tucker of Montgomery; brothers, Cecil and Donnie Tucker; son, Scott Monroe Cone, and special friend Brenda Cumbie.

The family received friends July 6, at 9 – 11 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. The family would like to thank Monica Smith (RN), and Letha Willis with Southern Care Hospice for the loving care they gave Brenda through her illness. The family also would like to thank caregivers Becky Cobb, Ruby Free, Norma Johnson, Dominique Chitwood and Annie Ward.

Online condolences may be made at dunklinanddaniels.com