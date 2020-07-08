On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will discuss the strong safety position at the University of Alabama from 2010-19.

Mark Barron 2010 honors that season were First Team All-American and First Team All-SEC. He had 77 tackles, three interceptions, nine passes defended, and one forced fumble.

Robert Lester (2011, 2012) in 2011 had season 39 tackles, three pass break-ups, a forced fumble, one tackle for loss, a blocked field goal, two interceptions. 22 solo tackles and 17 assists for a total of 39.

In 2012, he had 21 solo and 21 assisted tackles for a total of 42. He had four pass interception with 51 return yards. He broke-up three passes and defended 7

Vinnie Sunseri (2013) started until Arkansas Game when he was injured on Kickoff. He returned an interception for touchdown versus Texas A&M. Alabama won 49-42.

Landon Collins (2014) was a member of the 2012 National Championship Team and SEC Championship Teams 2012 and 2014.

He was a Unamious All-American and led the team with 98 tackles, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

He declared for the NFL after his junior season. In 2015, He was a First Round Pick 33 by the New York Giants.

Eddie Jackson (2016) started until week eight. Jackson broke his leg vs Texas A&M. He was a Fourth Round Draft Choice by the Chicago Bears.

Minkah Fitzpatrick (2017) was CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (2015, 2017), a Consensus All-American (2017), a Chuck Bednarik Winner (2017), Jim Thorpe Winner (2017), and First Team All-Team All-SEC (2017).

He had 60 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, seven passes defended.

Deionte Thompson (2018) was a member of the 2017 National Championship Team and SEC Champs 2016 and 2018. He was a Consensus All-American 2018, and First Team All-SEC.

Shyheim Carter (2019) recorded his first Interception in his final game of his career at Alabama