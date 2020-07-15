Graveside Service for Mrs. Cecilia Ann Norris “C-Ann/Nanna”, 74, of Honoraville were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Spring Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Joe Leverette officiating.

Due to current conditions, there was no formal visitation, but she lied in state at Johnson Funeral Home Thursday night from 5-7 p.m. as well an hour prior to the service at Spring Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Vic Norris (Litta); grandchildren, Vickie Norris and Dustin Norris; great grandchildren, Dawson Norris, Dylan Payne, and Mikayla Payne; brother, Terry Hester (Bonnie); sister, Darlene Bass (Mike); and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years,Hershell Norris; brothers, Tony Hester, Kenneth Strickland, and Charlie Moulton; and her parents, Jessie Earl Hester and Manda Dykes.

Mrs. Norris was a longtime member of Spring Creek Baptist Church. She loved being a homemaker; baking and cooking and taking care of her family’s needs. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a mother to everyone. She loved going to the mountains and spending time outdoors.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kindred Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Spring Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 142 Ashmore Rd Honoraville, Alabama 36042.