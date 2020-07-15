Georgiana requiring face masks

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The City of Georgiana passed a resolution on Tuesday, July 7, at the City Council meeting requiring the wearing of face coverings in public under certain circumstances.

Resolution #2020-04 became effective on Wednesday, July 8, at 8 a.m. and will continue until Friday, July 31, at 5 p.m.

The resolution stated, “Whereas, the City of Georgiana is concerned with the health and welfare of its citizens; and Whereas, the City of Georgiana is currently under a declared pandemic, name Coronavirus; and Whereas, the wearing of facial coverings statistically reduces the spread of Coronavirus; NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City of Georgiana;

Effective Wednesday July, 8 2020, at 8:00 a.m. and continuing until July 31, 2020, at 5 p.m., unless further extended by a separate resolution of the City Council, everyone within the City Limits of Georgiana, Alabama shall require persons who can medically tolerate doing so, wear a face covering in all public locations where 10 or more people are gathered and are not part of the same household. Face coverings shall include any type of device or material that covers a person’s mouth and nose. This resolution shall not apply to businesses and their employees located within the City Limits of Georgiana while on the job at a business. Business owners/managers shall be responsible for policies governing the safety of workers and customers during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

ADOPTED this 7th day of July, 2020.

The resolution was adopted by a majority of the council with three yes votes and one abstained.

Georgiana Mayor Jerome Antone said the resolution was about community awareness and there would not be fines for not wearing a mask.

“We have to be very vigilant in our community and give good notice to each and everyone how important it is to wear a mask. When you wear a mask you take care of yourself and other persons.”