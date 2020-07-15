On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This week I will discuss the punters for the University of Alabama from 2010-19.

Cody Mandell (2010-13) was born April 7, 1992, in Lafayette, La. He started all four seasons.

In 2010, Alabama’s record was 10-3. Mandell had 41 punts for 1607 yards and a 39.20 average per punt.

He was ranked #11 in the SEC. In 2011, Alabama went 12-1 and were National Champions. Mandell punted 39 times for 1534 yards and averaged 39.33 yards per punt. He was ranked #10 in the SEC.

In 2012, Alabama’s record was 13-1. They were National Champions and SEC Champions. Mandell punted 50 times for 2214 yards with an average of 44.28 yards per punt.

In 2013, Alabama went 11-2. Mandell had 40 punts for 1875 yards with an average of 46.88 yards per punt. Mandell got better every year.

J.K.Scott (2014-17) played on two National Championship team (2015, 2017) and three SEC Championship Teams (2014, 2015, 2016).

He was All-SEC First Team (2014, 2016), All-SEC Second Team (2017) First Team All-American (2014).

In 2014, he had 55 punts for 2640 yards. His average per punt was 48 yards. In 2015, he had 70 punts for 3094 yards with an average of 44.2 yards per punt.

In 2016, he had 64 punts for 3020 yards with an average of 47.2 yards per punt. In 2017, Scott had 54 punts for 2320 yards with an average of 43 yards per punt. He is now the punter for the Green Bay Packers.

Skylar Delong (2018) had 42 punts for 1502 yards with an average of 35.76 yards per punts.

Ty Perine (2019) had 13 punts for 581 yards with an average of 44.7 yards per punt. He started at the end of the season.