BARRY STEWART FOY

July 21, 1962 – July 11, 2020. A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 19, at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, PineApple, with Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana directing the services and Bro. Bo Brogden officiating.

Mr. Foy was preceded in death by his father, Thomas “Tommy” Robert Melvin Foy; step-father, Rev. Willie A. Crawford and brother, George Thomas Foy.

Barry is survived by a large, loving family. His survivors are his wife, Katie “Trudy” Foy, Pineapple; mother, Carolyn F. Crawford, PineApple; daughter, Brandi (Greg) Waites, Deatsville; son, Shaun (Shandell) Foy, Georgiana; Very Special step-son’s, Stephen Boutwell, Forest Home, Scott Boutwell, Greenville, and Stewart (Mikena) Boutwell, Forest Home; grandchildren, Briella, Heather, Nicolas, Sean T., Maggie, Austin, Liam, Kaleigh, Brett, Kennedy, Logan, Callee, Riley, Carley, Tristan, and Laila; great grandchildren, Bryant and Jaiden; sister, Katherine “Kathy” (Bo) Brogden, Georgiana; brother, Thomas “Raymond” Foy, PineApple; and many nieces and nephews.

