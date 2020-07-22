BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

For the past three weeks, the Butler County Counts Census Committee has set up informational tables in the community encouraging all Butler Countians to complete the 2020 Census.

Give-A-Ways and drawings were an incentive, but the main purpose was to educate citizens on the importance of completing the short Census Questionnaire.

While the Census can be completed online, by mail, or via phone, several individuals/families were signed up at these events.

More than $13 billion was allocated to Alabama in 2016 for 55 programs that are guided in some part by data derived from the Census.

Those programs affect health care, education, housing assistance, infrastructure development and more. The final date to complete your 2020 Census is October 31.

Rebecca Manning Butts is a 2020 Census Volunteer while Carolyn Griffin is also working with the Black Belt Community Foundation and is focusing on our hard to count population.

Griffin said, “The self-response rates for Butler County have exceeded our 2010 percentages, but we still have a long way to go. Thanks to all who have completed the Census, and to those who are encouraging others to do the same.

“Please contact us if you or someone you know needs assistance. We have a few more gift cards to give away this month. Follow us on Face book for #CensusChallenge details. #ButlerCountyCounts.”