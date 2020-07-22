JOAN DONNELLY HOLLYFIELD

Joan Donnelly Holleyfield, 88, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020.

Graveside services were held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Sunrise Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Robert Fossett officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Hollyfield was preceded in death by her husband, Gayle Austin “Pete” Hollyfield; parents, George and Lola Donnelly; and brother, Gordon W. “Don” Donnelly.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Hollyfield (Michael) Sanford; son, Barry Steven (Debbie) Hollyfield; grandchildren, Austin Michelle Sanford, Michael Grayson Sanford, Michael Steven (Danielle) Hollyfield, and Bruce Allen (Ashley) Hollyfield; great grandchildren, Michael Tyler Hollyfield, Nicholas Brayden Hollyfield, Matthew Cameron Hollyfield, Ansleigh Grace Hollyfield, and Ashton Cade Lakes.

Pallbearers were Michael Hollyfield, Bruce Hollyfield, Grayson Sanford, Brent Gilbert, Craig Gilbert and Ray Register.

Online condolences can be made at https://www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com/